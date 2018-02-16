Scherbak had one shot on goal, one hit and one blocked shot while finishing plus-1 over 15:14 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

The 21-year-old Scherbak hasn't made a scoresheet over the last four games, but had a couple of opportunities Thursday. Arizona goalie Antti Raanta robbed Scherbak of a goal in the first period, then in the third period the forward lifted a shot over a fallen Raanta, before a diving Max Domi swatted the puck away. He's shown enough in this recent six-game callup to stick in the NHL for the remainder of the season, however, his scoring output will be tempered by Montreal's popgun attack.