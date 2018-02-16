Scherbak had one shot on goal, one hit and one blocked shot while finishing plus-1 over 15:14 of ice time in Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.

The 21-year-old Scherbak hasn't made a scoresheet over the last four games, but had a couple of opportunities Thursday. Arizona goalie Antti Raanta robbed Scherbak of a goal in the first period, then in the third period the forward lifted a shot over a fallen Raanta, before a diving Max Domi swatted the puck away. He's shown enough in this recent six-game callup to stick in the NHL for the remainder of the season, however, his scoring output will be tempered by Montreal's popgun attack.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories