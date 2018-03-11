Scherbak did not play Saturday against Tampa Bay.

Scherbak had gone point-less over the last four games, which could contribute to coach Claude Julien scratching him, but guys always go through scoring droughts. Perhaps Julien is upset with the rookie's play, but nothing like that has been articulated. Nonetheless, it's a curious move on the coach's part. Unless he's done something to violate team unity, we thought Scherbak would be out there every night, even when he's making mistakes or questionable decisions.