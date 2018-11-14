Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Hurt during conditioning assignment
Scherbak suffered a lower-body injury while on a conditioning assignment and has been recalled by the team.
Scherbak had served as a healthy scratch for the entirety of the 2018-19 campaign, so the Habs decided to send him down to the minors to get some work in, but unfortunately the winger picked up a knock and will now miss time due to injury. The Russian won't join the team on its current road trip, instead remaining in Montreal to begin treatment.
