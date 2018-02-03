Scherbak will be in uniform for Saturday afternoon's game against the Ducks.

Scherbak was called up from AHL Laval on Friday and will skate on a line with Jonathan Drouin and Alex Galchenyuk, replacing Jacob De La Rose. The 2014 first-round draft pick's arrival signals an organizational shift in focus to the 2018-19 season. As part of that slightly longer-term focus, we expect the Canadiens to be sellers at the trade deadline. Promoting Scherbak may presage the departure of Max Pacioretty and Tomas Plekanec.