Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Nabs point, power-play time in debut
Scherbak had a power-play assist and two hits over 10:38 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
Scherbak made his season debut for Montreal after he was called up from AHL Laval on Friday. The young forward landed a plum assignment, skating on a line with Jonathan Drouin and Alex Galchenyuk, and was given 2:55 of power-play ice time. With reality smacking the Habs in the face -- they're expected to make golf tee times in April instead of playoff plans -- Scherbak should stay up with Montreal for the rest of the season.
