Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Out long term after surgery
Scherbak underwent surgery on his right knee Monday and is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks.
The Canadiens' timeline rules Scherbak out until mid-December, at the earliest. The winger's strong start in the minors to the 2017-18 campaign -- nine points in six outings -- earned him a call-up to Montreal, but now will have to wait six weeks for another opportunity to return to the lineup. The injury likely will derail any chance the 21-year-old had of sticking around for the rest of the season, as the club will probably send him back to AHL Laval once cleared.
