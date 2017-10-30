Scherbak underwent surgery on his right knee Monday and is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks.

The Canadiens' timeline rules Scherbak out until mid-December, at the earliest. The winger's strong start in the minors to the 2017-18 campaign -- nine points in six outings -- earned him a call-up to Montreal, but now will have to wait six weeks for another opportunity to return to the lineup. The injury likely will derail any chance the 21-year-old had of sticking around for the rest of the season, as the club will probably send him back to AHL Laval once cleared.