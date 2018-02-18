Scherbak scored a goal on four shots over 16:23 of ice time in Saturday's 6-3 loss to Vegas.

Alex Galchenyuk's nifty puck handling led to a breakaway for Scherbak, who pulled the Golden Knights' Marc-André Fleury out of position and then reached back to put the puck behind him -- a goal-scorer's goal. The 21-year-old nearly had a second goal, but clanged a post in the third period. He's had four premium scoring chances over the last two games.