Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Promoted to big club
The Canadiens recalled Scherbak from AHL Laval on Friday.
Scherbak has been highly productive in the minors this season, racking up seven goals and 30 points in 24 contests. The Canadiens have been struggling offensively, so they'll hope the addition of Scherbak will provide them with a spark up front Saturday against Anaheim.
