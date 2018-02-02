Play

The Canadiens recalled Scherbak from AHL Laval on Friday.

Scherbak has been highly productive in the minors this season, racking up seven goals and 30 points in 24 contests. The Canadiens have been struggling offensively, so they'll hope the addition of Scherbak will provide them with a spark up front Saturday against Anaheim.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories