Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Ready to rock
Scherbak (concussion) will play Wednesday night versus the Panthers, drawing into a preseason contest at home.
Scherbak missed the final two games of the 2017-18 campaign with a concussion, but he appeared in an Aug. 24 charity game, and evidently, the winger progressed well enough over the summer in order to be greenlit for early preseason action. There's plenty of hype surrounding Montreal's first-round (26th overall) draft selection from 2014, but he's only drawn into 29 games at the top level to date, with four goals and two assists comprising his point total over that span.
