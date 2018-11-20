Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Remains sidelined
Scherbak (lower body) won't travel with the Canadiens for their upcoming two-game road trip, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Scherbak is still undergoing treatment for the lower-body injury he suffered during his recent conditioning assignment, and the Canadiens have yet to release any information regarding a potential timeline for his return. The 22-year-old winger should be considered out indefinitely until Montreal elects to shed some light on his condition.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Hurt during conditioning assignment•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Heads down for conditioning•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Facing uncertain future•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Ready to rock•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Back on ice after concussion•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Will miss last two games•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...