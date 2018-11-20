Scherbak (lower body) won't travel with the Canadiens for their upcoming two-game road trip, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Scherbak is still undergoing treatment for the lower-body injury he suffered during his recent conditioning assignment, and the Canadiens have yet to release any information regarding a potential timeline for his return. The 22-year-old winger should be considered out indefinitely until Montreal elects to shed some light on his condition.