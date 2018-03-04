Scherbak filled in for the injured Max Pacioretty (lower body) in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to Boston. He had three shots and a hit over 12:37 of ice time.

Upon his return to the NHL earlier this week, Scherbak skated on the fourth line before taking Pacioretty's spot on one of the top two lines after the Captain sustained his injury late in Friday's win over the Islanders. The rookie is here to stay for the balance of the season, but anyone not named Brendan Gallagher or Alex Galchenyuk is a risky play on a team starving for offense.