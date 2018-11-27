Scherbak (lower body) participated in practice Monday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Scherbak has yet to play for Montreal this season but not because of injury. He was a healthy scratch for the first month before going out on a conditioning stint at AHL Laval, where he suffered his injury. Coach Claude Julien said Scherbak will not be in the lineup Tuesday against Carolina.

