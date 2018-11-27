Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Returns to practice
Scherbak (lower body) participated in practice Monday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Scherbak has yet to play for Montreal this season but not because of injury. He was a healthy scratch for the first month before going out on a conditioning stint at AHL Laval, where he suffered his injury. Coach Claude Julien said Scherbak will not be in the lineup Tuesday against Carolina.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Moves to IR•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Remains sidelined•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Hurt during conditioning assignment•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Heads down for conditioning•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Facing uncertain future•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Ready to rock•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 9
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...