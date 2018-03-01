Scherbak scored a goal with one shot and one block over 14:18 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Scherbak scored in his return to the lineup after a four-game absence while in the AHL with Laval. The 22-year-old was the trailer on a rush when he took a pass from Brendan Gallagher and lifted the puck over Jaroslav Halak's pad, giving him goals in two straight games with Montreal. During his previous stint with the club, he skated on one of the top lines, but was predominantly with the fourth line Wednesday. He's shown enough potential offensively to warrant a larger role and will certainly get an opportunity over the final 19 games.