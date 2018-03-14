Scherbak scored a goal and had three shots over 12:38 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Stars.

The goal was his third in 16 games and was part of a hopeful team effort Tuesday, when Scherbak joined fellow youngsters Artturi Lehkonen (two goals) and Brendan Gallagher (one) on the score sheet. With this season done and dusted, Montreal's focus is on developing those young stars for 2018-19. Scherbak's playing time as dipped some since he was initially called up in late February, but the Canadiens are in position to give the 22-year-old ample playing time over the final 12 games.