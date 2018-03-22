Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Scores shortie in loss
Scherbak scored a short-handed goal, had two shots, blocked a shot and finished plus-1 over 13:37 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh.
Scherbak has some offensive potential, but is hampered by an impotent lineup and stuck on the third line. Wednesday's loss officially eliminated the Canadiens from the postseason, so all efforts should be on developing guys like Scherbak, who, unlike other recent first-round draft picks, appears to be part of the team's future.
More News
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Scores in Tuesday's win•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Healthy scratch Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Replaces injured captain•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Scores in return•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Called up from minors•
-
Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Shipped back to minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...