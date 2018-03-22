Scherbak scored a short-handed goal, had two shots, blocked a shot and finished plus-1 over 13:37 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Scherbak has some offensive potential, but is hampered by an impotent lineup and stuck on the third line. Wednesday's loss officially eliminated the Canadiens from the postseason, so all efforts should be on developing guys like Scherbak, who, unlike other recent first-round draft picks, appears to be part of the team's future.