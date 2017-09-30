Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Sent down to AHL
Scherbak was sent down to Laval of the American Hockey League following Friday's preseason game, Stu Cowan of Hockey Inside Out.
Scherbak was called up for one game and will head back to Laval. After a disappointing first season at the professional level in 2015-16, Scherbak re-dedicated himself to the game in terms of training and preparation. As such, the 21-year-old winger made a nice leap last season, when he posted 41 points over 66 games for St. John's.
