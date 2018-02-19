Scherbak was reassigned to AHL Laval on Monday.

Scherbak's demotion could be an indication that Andrew Shaw (lower body) is nearing a return to action. During his recent seven-game stint in the NHL, the 21-year-old Scherbak registered one goal, two power-play helpers and 14 shots. Once roster limits are lifted following the trade deadline, fantasy owners should expect to see the winger back with the Habs.

