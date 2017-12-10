Scherbak (knee) was reassigned to AHL Laval on Sunday.

Scherbak's demotion means that he's now healthy after a six-week layoff due to a knee injury. Expect the 2014 first-round pick to spend a substantial amount of time in the minors -- where he recorded nine points in six games prior to being called up to the Habs in October -- regaining his fitness and sharpness before being recalled.