Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Shipped to lower leagues
Scherbak (knee) was reassigned to AHL Laval on Sunday.
Scherbak's demotion means that he's now healthy after a six-week layoff due to a knee injury. Expect the 2014 first-round pick to spend a substantial amount of time in the minors -- where he recorded nine points in six games prior to being called up to the Habs in October -- regaining his fitness and sharpness before being recalled.
