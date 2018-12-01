Scherbak was waived by the Canadiens on Saturday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Scherbak was placed on injured reserve Nov. 20 after suffering a lower-body injury on his conditioning loan with AHL Laval. He's since returned practice, but the winger is still waiting to make his season debut at the top level. Unless another team claims him, he won't get that chance right away, as Scherbak would almost assuredly head back to the AHL's Rocket upon clearing.