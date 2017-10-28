Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Waiting on update
Scherbak (lower body) underwent an examination by doctors Friday, and the team should have an update by Saturday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Scherbak suffered a lower-body injury during the first period of Thursday's loss to the Kings and did not return, leaving him questionable to play Saturday night's home game against the Rangers. The 21-year-old former first-round pick (2014) skated on the fourth line during his two games played thus far. A player with Scherbak's offensive potential is wasted on the fourth line, but head coach Claude Julien isn't about to give an untested rookie with effort issues 20 shifts per game. The hope is that he can unlock some of the offense while skating with Alex Galchenyuk on the fourth unit.
