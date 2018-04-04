Canadiens' Nikita Scherbak: Will miss last two games
Scherbak will not be in action for the Habs' final two contests of the 2017-18 season after suffering a concussion, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Since coming into the lineup in February, Scherbak logged six points in 24 outings, along with 39 shots and 17 hits. In the minors, the winger scored over a point per game with the Rocket (30 points in 26 appearances). If he can secure a permanent spot in the Habs' lineup next season, the Russian could provide decent mid-range value.
