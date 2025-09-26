Canadiens' Noah Dobson: Deemed day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobson is considered day-to-day with a groin injury after exiting Thursday's preseason game versus the Maple Leafs, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.
Dobson's day-to-day designation shouldn't raise too much concern during the preseason. The Canadiens have three exhibition games left before the regular season, and it's not yet clear if Dobson will get into any of them.
More News
-
Canadiens' Noah Dobson: Exits Thursday's preseason game•
-
Canadiens' Noah Dobson: Signs and dealt to Montreal•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Fourth year with at least 10 goals•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Pair of points in Friday's win•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Manages power-play helper Sunday•
-
Islanders' Noah Dobson: Extends point streak in defeat•