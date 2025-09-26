default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Dobson is considered day-to-day with a groin injury after exiting Thursday's preseason game versus the Maple Leafs, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Dobson's day-to-day designation shouldn't raise too much concern during the preseason. The Canadiens have three exhibition games left before the regular season, and it's not yet clear if Dobson will get into any of them.

More News