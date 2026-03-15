Dobson notched two assists in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Sharks.

Dobson had the secondary helper on goals by Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki. The 26-year-old Dobson has a pair of two-assist games over his last seven outings, but he's gone scoreless in the other five contests in that span. For the season, he's up to 44 points, 132 shots on net, 151 blocked shots, 41 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-12 rating over 65 appearances in a top-four role.