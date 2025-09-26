default-cbs-image
Dobson (undisclosed) won't return to Thursday's preseason game versus the Maple Leafs.

Dobson exited the game prior to the third period. It's possible this is just a precautionary move, but the Canadiens did not provide additional details. It's unclear if he'll be able to play in Saturday's rematch with Toronto -- given that it's preseason, expect Montreal to be cautious with Dobson's recovery.

