Canadiens' Noah Dobson: Exits Thursday's preseason game
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobson (undisclosed) won't return to Thursday's preseason game versus the Maple Leafs.
Dobson exited the game prior to the third period. It's possible this is just a precautionary move, but the Canadiens did not provide additional details. It's unclear if he'll be able to play in Saturday's rematch with Toronto -- given that it's preseason, expect Montreal to be cautious with Dobson's recovery.
