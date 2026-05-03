Dobson (thumb) will be a game-time decision for Game 7 against Tampa Bay on Sunday, according to Eric Engels of Sportsnet.

Dobson sat out the first six games of the playoffs and the final two games of the regular season. However, he could be available to play in Sunday's Round 1 finale versus the Lightning. Dobson produced 12 goals, 47 points, 158 shots on net, 188 blocked shots and 62 hits in 80 games during the 2025-26 regular season.