Dobson scored a goal on three shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Penguins.

Dobson has two goals over his last three games, though he's gotten on the scoresheet in just three of 12 contests in December. While it's been a bit of a rough month, the 25-year-old remains firmly in a top-four role for the Canadiens, which gives him the opportunity to turn his production around. He's at six goals, 20 points, 66 shots on net, 85 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 36 outings overall.