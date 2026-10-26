Dobson logged an assist and three blocked shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Jets in the Heritage Classic.

Dobson has started slow on offense this year with three helpers across 11 games. The veteran defenseman has still worked in a top-four role as well as on the power play, but he hasn't been able to find much consistency. His non-scoring numbers are fine with 24 shots on net, 15 hits and 16 blocked shots, and he's added 24 shots on net, giving him a slight uptick in shot volume compared to last year. In other words, he should improve with a bit more time, and fantasy managers would be best to stay patient with his production.