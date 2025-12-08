Canadiens' Noah Dobson: One of each in Sunday's loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobson scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.
Dobson helped out on a Cole Caufield tally in the first period before scoring one of his own in the third. This snapped a five-game slump for Dobson, who had points in four straight contests prior to his dry spell. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to four goals, 14 helpers, 52 shots on net, 61 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 28 appearances in a top-four role.
