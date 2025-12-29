Dobson scored a goal on five shots, added an assist, doled out two hits and blocked three shots in Sunday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Lightning.

Dobson logged his second multi-point effort in a row, and he's earned three goals and four assists over his last five games. The 25-year-old defenseman is up to 25 points (seven goals, 18 helpers), 71 shots on net, 90 blocks, 20 PIM and a plus-2 rating in 38 contests this season. He's capable of providing ample offense from the blue line, though Dobson still has to compete with Mike Matheson and Lane Hutson for premium minutes.