Canadiens' Noah Dobson: Pots first goal of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobson scored a goal, took three shots, recorded a hit and blocked two shots in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers.
Dobson finally found the twine for the first time this season, and he had been looking for his first goal, as this was the third time over his last four games in which he's recorded multiple shots. Dobson is up to three points across six games this season, and he should continue to find opportunities to produce given his consistent involvement -- he owns a steady top-pairing role while also being a regular fixture in the power-play unit.
