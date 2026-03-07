Dobson notched two assists and four shots on goal in Friday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Ducks.

Dobson reached the 30-assist mark as he set up both of Cole Caufield's third-period tallies Friday. With four multi-point efforts and a total of three goals and eight assists over his last nine outings, Dobson is cruising in a top-four role. He's at 42 points (seven on the power play), 125 shots on net, 145 blocked shots, 40 hits and a plus-12 rating over 61 appearances this season.