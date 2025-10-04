Dobson (groin) will be in the lineup versus Ottawa on Saturday, according to Patrick Friolet of RDS.ca.

Dobson left a preseason game Sept. 25 and had been unable to play since then. Dobson is expected to quarterback the top power play, alongside Lane Hutson, giving the Canadiens a powerful back end with the man advantage. Dobson struggled last season with only 39 regular-season points, compared to 70 the previous campaign. Look for the 25-year-old to get at least 55 points, if he remains healthy.