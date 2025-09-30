Dobson (groin) will not be in the lineup against the Senators on Tuesday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Dobson has technically been classified as day-to-day, but his continued absence doesn't bode well for his availability heading into Opening Night against the Maple Leafs on Oct. 8. Still, Dobson should run the No. 1 power-play unit once given the all-clear, setting him up to get back over the 40-point threshold after coming up one point short in 2024-25.