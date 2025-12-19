Dobson scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and blocked two shots in Thursday's 4-1 win over the Blackhawks.

The goal initially looked to be Owen Beck's, but Dobson ultimately got credit for it. This ended a five-game slump for Dobson, who has gotten on the scoresheet in just two of the Canadiens' last 12 contests. For the season, the 25-year-old defenseman has five goals, 19 points, 61 shots on net, 82 blocked shots, 18 PIM and an even plus-minus rating. He continues to play important top-four minutes, and he should be capable of reaching the 40-point mark this year after missing it by one in 2024-25.