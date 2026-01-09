Canadiens' Noah Dobson: Tallies opening goal in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dobson scored a goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Panthers.
Dobson ended a four-game point drought with a goal just 2:59 into this contest. Before the slump, he had a stretch of three goals and six helpers over six outings. The defenseman is at eight goals, 28 points, 86 shots on net, 109 blocked shots, 22 PIM and a plus-1 rating over 44 appearances in 2025-26. While he won't come anywhere near his 70-point campaign from 2023-24, Dobson should challenge for the 50-point mark this season.
