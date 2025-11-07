Dobson notched two assists in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.

The 25-year-old blueliner delivered his second multi-point performance in four games, helping to set up tallies by Kirby Dach in the first period and Jake Evans in the third. Dobson's first season with Montreal has gone swimmingly even though he's no longer on the first power-play unit as he was with the Isles, and through 14 contests he's produced a goal and 10 points with 29 blocked shots, 25 shots on net and a plus-5 rating.