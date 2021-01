The Canadiens placed Juulsen on waivers Sunday, Matt Cudzinowski of the Canadiens' official site reports.

Juulsen now becomes a candidate for Montreal's taxi squad if he goes unclaimed. The 23-year-old defenseman was limited to 20 games at AHL Laval last season while dealing with the aftereffects of a head injury suffered in early 2019. He had three assists and finished plus-6 over 13 games.