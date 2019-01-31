Juulsen's facial injury could be career threatening, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

As the NHL's trade deadline approaches, rumor has it that Juulsen's facial injury could prevent the defenseman from ever playing again. Since Montreal took him 26th overall back in 2015, the first-round pick has struggled to stay healthy. Even when Juulsen has dressed, it's been mostly a fruitless exercise from a fantasy sense. In 44 appearances with the Canadiens, the 21-year-old has just eight points to show for his efforts. Whether it's with the Habs or another team, we can only hope Juulsen can get back on the ice, as the early portion of his pro career has been one marred by injuries and ailments.