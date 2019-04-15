Juulsen (face) said Monday that he's healthy and has been cleared to play for the 2019-20 season.

The news is huge for Juulsen, who's career was in jeopardy after an injury related to his vision was revealed in February. He joined AHL Laval on a non-contact level March 26, and will be back on the ice fully healthy for the next campaign. The 22-year-old played 21 games this season at the NHL level and tallied five points.