Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Cleared for next season
Juulsen (face) said Monday that he's healthy and has been cleared to play for the 2019-20 season.
The news is huge for Juulsen, who's career was in jeopardy after an injury related to his vision was revealed in February. He joined AHL Laval on a non-contact level March 26, and will be back on the ice fully healthy for the next campaign. The 22-year-old played 21 games this season at the NHL level and tallied five points.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...