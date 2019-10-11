Juulsen (head) was assigned to AHL Laval on Friday after being medically cleared by team doctors.

For a time it appeared as though Juulsen's playing career might be in jeopardy due to the persistent headaches he had been experiencing since suffering a facial injury last season, so this is fantastic news all around. The 2015 first-round pick will likely stick in the minors for a while, but he could still carve out a significant role with the big club at some point in 2019-20.