Juulsen is considered day-to-day after picking up a foot injury, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Juulsen -- who was praised by coach Claude Julien on Tuesday -- seemed to be trending toward a spot on the 23-man roster prior to getting hurt. How this injury impacts his chances will likely be determined by the length of time the blueliner is sidelined.

