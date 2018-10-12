Juulsen had seven hits and blocked three shots over 20:25 of ice time in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Kings.

Juulsen had his best game of the season, earning the troisi&egrave;me &eacute;toile for his efforts on the blue line. He was one of eight Canadiens to avoid being on the negative side of plus/minus and has 15 hits and seven blocked shots through three games.

