Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Delivers seven hits
Juulsen had seven hits and blocked three shots over 20:25 of ice time in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Kings.
Juulsen had his best game of the season, earning the troisième étoile for his efforts on the blue line. He was one of eight Canadiens to avoid being on the negative side of plus/minus and has 15 hits and seven blocked shots through three games.
