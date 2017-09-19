Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Earns Julien's praise
Head coach Claude Julien singled out Juulsen for his work during a 3-2 loss to Boston in Montreal's exhibition opener, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Julien was particularly fond of the 20-year-old Juulsen's transition game, telling reporters he has a chance to make the final roster. Despite the coach's comments, it's hard to see Juulsen opening the season in Montreal.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...