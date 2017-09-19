Play

Head coach Claude Julien singled out Juulsen for his work during a 3-2 loss to Boston in Montreal's exhibition opener, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Julien was particularly fond of the 20-year-old Juulsen's transition game, telling reporters he has a chance to make the final roster. Despite the coach's comments, it's hard to see Juulsen opening the season in Montreal.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories