Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Game-time call Thursday
Juulsen (upper body) will be a game-time decision against the Capitals on Thursday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Juulsen was hoping to play Tuesday versus Dallas, yet was ultimately unable to give it a go. If the defenseman can't suit up versus Washington, Karl Alzner will join the lineup in his stead. Neither player offers much in terms of offensive productivity, so the potential change shouldn't affect the bulk of fantasy owners.
