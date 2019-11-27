Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Headaches have returned
Juulsen won't travel to Belleville with the rest of AHL Laval because he's staying behind to see a migraine specialist, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
It appears that the headaches that Juulsen has suffered from since being hit in the face by a puck last year have returned. He missed nearly a year due to the aftermath of the facial injuries but had been playing regularly at the minor-league level to start the 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.