Juulsen won't travel to Belleville with the rest of AHL Laval because he's staying behind to see a migraine specialist, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

It appears that the headaches that Juulsen has suffered from since being hit in the face by a puck last year have returned. He missed nearly a year due to the aftermath of the facial injuries but had been playing regularly at the minor-league level to start the 2019-20 campaign.