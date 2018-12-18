Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Heads to Laval
Juulsen was sent to AHL Laval on Monday.
Juulsen made four appearances with the Canadiens during this current stint in the majors but will ultimately give way to fellow defenseman Victor Mete, who was correspondingly called up Monday. Still just 21 years old, Juulsen will likely be called up again at a later date this season.
