Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Injury related to vision
Juulsen (face) is dealing with an issue that's related to his vision, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Juulsen's issue will take some time to heal and it's been suggested that it could threaten his career. The team hasn't relayed a potential timetable on his return out of respect to Juulsen, so it's best to consider the 20-year-old blueliner -- who has struggled with injuries throughout his brief career -- out indefinitely.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 19
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...