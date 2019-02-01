Juulsen (face) is dealing with an issue that's related to his vision, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Juulsen's issue will take some time to heal and it's been suggested that it could threaten his career. The team hasn't relayed a potential timetable on his return out of respect to Juulsen, so it's best to consider the 20-year-old blueliner -- who has struggled with injuries throughout his brief career -- out indefinitely.