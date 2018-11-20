Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Leaves after taking puck to face
Juulsen (face) left Monday's contest against Washington and did not return, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Juulsen took a puck off his face in the first period and left the stadium wearing street clothes. Injuries to the head and face can be scary and unpredictable, so Juulsen will be considered day-to-day until an update on his health is available.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...