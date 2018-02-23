Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Makes NHL debut
Juulsen had two shots, four hits, one blocked shot and finished plus-2 over 17:14 of ice time in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Rangers.
Juulsen made his NHL debut Thursday, skating on the second pairing with Karl Alzner. Coach Claude Julien told Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette that the 20-year-old rearguard would have been called up sooner this season if not for an ankle injury suffered during training camp. The coach showed trust in the rookie, putting him on the penalty-kill unit and having him on the ice when the Rangers pulled their goalie. The 6-foot-2 Juulsen is more known for his physical brand of defense, but also can move the puck and deliver smart passes. The final two months of Montreal's lost season will be all about evaluating the organization's younger players, so look for Juulsen to get plenty of run.
