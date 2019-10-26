Canadiens' Noah Juulsen: Makes season debut
Juulsen made his season debut for AHL Laval in Friday's loss to Hartford.
Juulsen has missed nearly a year while dealing with lingering injuries related to being hit in the face by a puck twice last year. The Canadiens should be happy to hear Juulsen is on the verge of returning to Montreal. When playing regularly in the NHL the last two seasons -- 23 games in 2017-18 and 21 games last season -- the 6-foot-3 blueliner was a sturdy defender, willing to use his body. He also played regularly on the penalty-kill unit, an area of great concern thus far for the Canadiens. Montreal ranks 30th in the PK at 67.6 percent, something that has become the dominant theme through the first 10 games.
